Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations During the Forecast Period 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Prosthetic Heart Valve Market," The prosthetic heart valve market size was valued at $6.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.

An artificial heart valve, also known as a prosthetic heart valve, is inserted in the heart of someone who has cardiac vascular disease (valvular heart disease). A strong material such as carbon or titanium is used to construct the prosthetic valve. Mechanical heart valves, transcatheter heart valves, and tissue or bio-prosthetic heart valves are the three forms of prosthetic heart valves. Individuals have the option of picking a prosthesis based on their health state and the advice of their surgeon. The heart valve replacement method allows the diseased valve to be removed and replaced with an artificial valve.



Depending on product, the transcatheter heart valve held the largest share in the global market in 2021.

Region wise, Asia Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

However, high cost of prosthetic heart valves, increase in incidence of post-surgery complications such as internal bleeding, stroke, and presence of inadequate reimbursement policies in developing countries are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in healthcare investments in public as well as private sectors, increase in patient population, unmet medical demands in developing countries of Asia-Pacific are anticipated to open new avenues for the expansion of the global prosthetic heart valve market during the forecast period.

Coronavirus is a large family of severely acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) viruses that causes diseases ranging from common cold to severe respiratory diseases. The implementation of lockdown delayed the surgical procedure needed for installing prosthetic heart valve and manufacturing of prosthetic heart valve up to six months, thereby having a minimal negative impact on the market. However, the demand of prosthetic heart valve arose as the population that suffered with virus experienced asthma and cardiovascular disorders as an after effect of the contamination that led to gradual growth of the market, and is a major factor that still drives the growth of the prosthetic heart valve market.

The prosthetic heart valve market is segmented into product type and by region. By product type, the market is segregated into mechanical heart valve, tissue heart valve, and transcatheter heart valve. The tissue heart valve segment is further segmented in stented tissue heart valve and stentless tissue heart valve. The transcatheter heart valve segment dominated the market in 2021, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of cardiac disorders and surge in demand for cardiac valve replacement therapies.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Mechanical Heart Valve

Tissue Heart Valve

Stented Tissue Heart Valve

Stentless Tissue Heart Valve

Transcatheter Heart Valve



Key Market Players

Abbott

Medtronic

MERIL LIFESCIENCES

Boston Scientific Corporation

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.

Direct Flow medical, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

LivaNova PLC.

JenaValve Technology, Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.



