Psychedelic Drugs Market is expected to Reach USD 6,401.95 Million by 2029 at a Potential Growth Rate of 13.3%

Psychedelic Drugs Market

Global psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 6,401.95 million by 2029 from USD 2,386.72 million in 2021.

Market Overview:

The psychedelic drugs can be categorized into empathogens and dissociative drugs (such as phenylcyclohexyl piperidine (PCP)) and serotonergic (classic hallucinogens) such as LSD. Both types of psychedelic drugs can cause hallucinations and feeling of sensation, moreover, dissociative drugs can make a person to fell out of control from their body or environment and make them feel disconnected. Based on the source, psychedelic drugs have been categorized under natural and synthetic types.

These drugs have wide applications in the treatment of major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder, treatment-resistant depression and opiate addiction among others. Psychedelic drugs are also known by several other names such as lysergic acid derivative (LSD) which are also known as blotter, dots, sugar, acid, trips and window pane, ketamine are also known as vitamin K, bump, green, K/special K, purple and super acid, PCP are also known as angel/angel dust, boat/love boat, peace, killer weed, super grass and ozone.

Some of the major players operating in the psychedelic drugs market are Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, COMPASS, Verrian, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Avadel, Celon Pharma SA., Cybin Corp., GH Research, Entheon Biomedical Corp, PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., usonainstitute.org, among others.

Research Methodology: Psychedelic Drugs Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation.

Apart from this, data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, global versus regional and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

