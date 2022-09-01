ApeX Pro Launches With 1.5M $APEX Airdrop & Trade-to-Earn Campaign

The more $BANA a trader holds, the greater the benefits and perks they enjoy on ApeX Pro.

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApeX Pro, a derivatives DEX that leverages StarkEx's scalability engine to deliver high altitude performance trades with its new order book model, is powering a retroactive airdrop of 1,500,000 $APEX tokens for traders and influencers.

ApeX Pro is built on the ApeX Protocol, a decentralized and non-custodial network that engineers products for high-performing precision trades in the decentralized derivatives market.

Designed to meet traders’ needs for a platform that not only offers the security and transparency of a DEX, but also the speed and usability typically associated with centralized systems, ApeX Pro is reshaping the way derivatives trades are executed under a new social trading framework. This is based on the belief that the barriers to Web 3.0 entry are better scaled when traders — aspiring or seasoned — invest, share and interact in the same metacommunity with one another.

Permissionless Access to the Perpetual Swap Market

Built on StarkEx’s Layer 2 scalability engine, ApeX Pro will accelerate crypto derivatives trades for traders at a vastly different standard from existing DEXs in the market — with higher transaction and settlement speeds, minimal fees and increased cross-chain flexibility. All while preserving topmost security and privacy with cryptographic proofs in the validation of transactions.

Delivering an order book model while supporting multi-chain deposits and withdrawals for EVM-compatible chains, ApeX Pro is not only providing traders with easy platform onboarding but also a wider selection of cross-chain asset support to cater to the individual trading preferences of the crypto community.

Powered By Trade-to-Earn Rewards

With the launch of ApeX Pro, the protocol will also introduce its trade-to-earn reward token $BANA, which is minted from a total of 50,000,000 $APEX with a minimum lock-up period of 12 months. $APEX is ApeX Protocol’s native token and provides holders with control over governance, protocol incentivization and other community perks.

Traders can get access to $BANA earnings by participating in weekly Trade-to-Earn events based on total fees and rewards accumulated per weekly epochs. $BANA incentives will fuel ApeX Pro’s trading ecosystem.

The more $BANA a trader holds, the greater the benefits and perks they enjoy on ApeX Pro. On top of that, $BANA can be contributed back to a Buy & Burn Pool (BBP), or converted back to $APEX pro-rata after the lock-up period ends .

Access the $APEX Retroactive Airdrop & Feedback Perks

As ApeX Pro gears up for its mainnet launch, derivatives traders and content creators get first access to the order book-based DEX in beta on Aug. 30, 2022:

1.Content-Creating Influencers who test out ApeX Pro, submit and share their reviews of the platform during beta, and fulfill deposit and trading requirements during the mainnet launch will get a cut of a 500,000 $APEX airdrop rewards pool

2.Professional Traders who have traded on ApeX Protocol’s elastic Automated Market Maker (eAMM) version or other selected DEXs, and deposit and trade on ApeX Pro once it is live on mainnet, will earn up to 1,000 $APEX each from the airdrop

A concurrent feedback campaign with up to 25,000 USDC is open to all crypto enthusiasts who submit quality suggestions on ApeX Pro platform or feature improvements.

ApeX Pro intends to deliver the best of social trading to traders without the presence of any intermediaries in the Web 3.0 realm. Incentivized for optimal crypto derivatives trading performance, the infrastructure will take ApeX Pro a step further in becoming a standard for all decentralized derivatives protocols.

About ApeX Pro

ApeX Pro is a part of ApeX Protocol, a decentralized and non-custodial network that aims to shape a free and open ecosystem for all users to grow their wealth in a safe and trusted environment and participate within an interconnected community.

