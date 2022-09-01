Healthcare Logistics Market to See Healthy Growth of USD 143,344.29 Million with Excellent CAGR of 7.6% by 2029

Healthcare Logistics Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the healthcare logistics market is expected to reach the value of USD 143,344.29 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. “Non-Cold Chain" accounts for the largest technology segment in the healthcare logistics market as it requires much less capital investment. The healthcare logistics market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Recent Developments

In December 2022, FedEx Express the world’s largest express transportation company, completed a major expansion of its air cargo hub located at Miami International Airport. The expansion will increase capacity and capabilities at the company’s Americas gateway, which connects the U.S. and Canada to Latin America and the Caribbean The new partnership increased the customer base of the company.

In February 2022, Kerry Logistics Network Limited has won the Air Cargo Services Award at the British International Freight Association (BIFA) Freight Service Awards 2021. The Awards ceremony was held in London last night. This award honor helped in improving the recognition of the company.

Logistics is utilized in the healthcare industry to control the manner resources are kept, obtained, and transferred. The effective use of logistics in this business aids in the continual transport of pharmaceuticals, devices, and systems from vendors and providers positioned throughout the country. Hospitals and clinics, in addition to wholesalers of clinical objects and big pharmacy retail chains, make up the healthcare industry.

The increased preference for biological pharmaceuticals as well as the growing tendency of businesses to outsource are the main drivers anticipated to drive market growth. Significant numbers of healthcare items need to be shipped over considerable distances through firms these days. These materials are valuable and delicate. The developing market for temperature-sensitive drugs and biological clinical objects, in addition to growing awareness amongst pharmaceutical and logistics companies, is boosting the scope for temperature-controlled healthcare logistics, benefiting the whole healthcare logistics market.

Market Players Covered

X2 Group, Emerald Freight Express, TOTAL QUALITY LOGISTICS, LLC, Cavalier Logistics Management II, Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Agility, Air Canada, CEVA logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx, Burris Logistics, OIA Global, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, Abbott, ADAllen Pharma., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Entero Healthcare, CRYOPDP, SF Express, Alloga, KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED, Transplace, Penske Corporation, Inc. , AGRO Merchants Group, pci Pharma Services., NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD., NICHIREI CORPORATION., INGRAM MICRO SERVICES, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD, and BDP INTERNATIONAL among others.

The Regions Covered in the Healthcare Logistics Market Report is:

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Highlights of Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Healthcare Logistics market analysis

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Healthcare Logistics industry

Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

About Data Bridge Market Research:

