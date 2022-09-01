Airborne Radars Market Registering 8.50% CAGR and is Expected to Reach USD 8.54 Bn by 2029

Airborne Radars Market

Airborne Radars Market segmented on the basis of component, technology, platform, installation type, waveform, range, dimension, frequency band and application

Airborne radars are widely being used for forecasting and detecting the aircraft, weather, spacecraft, and missiles, among other forms of vehicles. These systems are widely utilized in industrial applications such as object recognition and tracking, collision avoidance with static and moving objects, speed monitoring, and collision avoidance with static and moving objects.

Global Airborne Radars Market was valued at USD 4.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.54 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Digital Signal Processor is expected to witness high growth in the component segment of the market owing to the requirement of advanced radar systems. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Airborne Radars Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Usage in Automatic Vehicles

The rise in the usage of radars in automatic vehicles acts as one of the major factors driving the airborne radars market. Also, the prevalence of greater efficiency by using improved radars system, and increased demand for phased array radar for better operational efficiency have a positive impact on the market.

Emergence of Technologies and Innovation

The rise in emergence of technologies and innovation in modern radar system accelerate the market growth. These modern radar systems are being used for radar astronomy, meteorological monitoring, air traffic control, and weather formation. The increase in demand for advanced weather monitoring radar drives the market further.

High Demand from Military and Defence

The introduction of modern warfare system such as network centric and electronic warfare further influence the market. These advanced radar systems are being used in anti-missiles systems, aircraft anti-collision systems and air defense systems. The surge in investments by governments to upgrade existing fighter aircraft radar assist in the expansion of the market.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the airborne radars market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, surge in in research and development in advanced airborne surveillance technologies extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, increased demand for lightweight radar for unmanned aerial vehicles will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, high cost associated with the development and maintenance, and limited efficiency in extreme weather conditions are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, stringent policies on cross-border trading are projected to challenge the airborne radars market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Segmentation : Global Airborne Radars Market

The airborne radars market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, platform, installation type, waveform, range, dimension, frequency band and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Antenna

Transmitter

Duplexer

Receiver

Power Amplifier

Digital Signal Processor

Stabilization System

Graphical User Interface

Others

Technology

Software-defined Radar (SDR)

Conventional RADAR

Quantum Radar

Platform

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Business Jets

Helicopters

UAVs

UAM

Aerostats

Installation Type

New Installation

Upgradation

Waveform

Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW)

Doppler

Ultra-wideband Impluse (UWB)

Range

Very long range

Long range

Medium range

Short range

Very short range

Dimension

2D

3D

4D

Frequency Band

C-Band

L-Band

X-Band

Ka-Band

S-Band

Ku-Band

HF/VHF/UHF

Multi-Band

Application

Commercial and Civil

Defense and Security

What benefits does DBM research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Major Market Competitors/Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation. (US)

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

BAE Systems. (UK)

Northrop Grumman Corporation. (US)

Raytheon Technologies. (US)

Thales Group (France)

Reutech Radar Systems. (South Africa)

IAI (India)

Airbus S.A.S. (France)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Airborne Radars Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Airborne Radars Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Airborne Radars Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

