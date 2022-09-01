Hailey-Petty Law Firm, PLLC Announces New Office Locations in Austin & San Antonio, TX
New office locations will better accommodate the firm’s growing team, and provide more convenient access for clients.
With these new office locations, not only can our team continue to grow, but we will also be better equipped to provide clients with the high quality legal services they have come to expect from us.”AUSTIN & SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hailey-Petty Law Firm announced today that the firm has expanded into two new office locations in Austin and San Antonio, Texas. Both offices are open and operational. The expansion will better accommodate the firm’s growing team, while providing clients with convenient access, and an enhanced in-office experience.
Since the firm’s inception in 2013, the team has grown significantly. Currently, Hailey-Petty Law Firm staffs three attorneys, three paralegals, an office administrator, and two legal assistants. The firm expects continued growth for the duration of 2022, and into 2023 and beyond.
In addition to creating more space for the firm’s growing team, the new offices will provide clients with an enhanced in-office experience. Both new office locations offer ample parking, and a welcoming ambiance.
“With these new office locations, not only can our team continue to grow, but we will also be better equipped to provide clients with the high quality legal services they have come to expect from us,” says founding attorney, Pamela Hailey-Petty.
The new Austin location is open at 13740 Research Blvd., Suite V4, Austin, TX 78750.
The new San Antonio location is open at 2702 Treble Creek, San Antonio, TX 78258.
About the Hailey-Petty Law Firm - At the Hailey-Petty Law Firm, PLLC, we represent clients facing estate planning, trust management, and probate issues in the Austin and San Antonio areas. Our goals are to educate our clients, achieve an effective resolution for them, and build a trusting relationship based on understanding and addressing their unique needs. We offer a free 30-minute consultation to give new clients an opportunity to discuss their legal needs.
