Governor Abbott Increases Reward For Criminal Stash House Reporting

TEXAS, August 31 - August 31, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that his Public Safety Office (PSO), in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), has increased the reward amount of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of stash houses used in transnational criminal activity. The Texas Stash House Program encourages Texans to help combat transnational crime by anonymously reporting information on stash houses used to facilitate human trafficking, drug smuggling, and smuggling of people.

"As President Biden's dangerous open border policies continue to allow cartels and other criminal organizations to operate freely in our communities, it is more important than ever that Texans step up and report suspicious activity," said Governor Abbott. "DPS and local law enforcement partners are working around the clock to prevent transnational crimes from being committed in communities around the state. These stash houses contain people or drugs that may have otherwise made their way across Texas and the nation because of the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. With the help of Texans across the state, we can bring criminals to justice, destroy their illegal enterprises, and keep our communities safe."

Since Governor Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021, DPS troopers have uncovered more than 170 stash houses, which has led to the discovery of over 1,900 illegal immigrants. This week, DPS successfully conducted a stash house operation based on the first tip approved for the newly increased reward amount that led to the seizure of more than 19 kg. of methamphetamine, 20 lbs. of marijuana, cocaine, heroine, LSD, among other illegal drugs, more than $6,000, gold coins and bars, silver coins and bars, and four weapons.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, anyone with information on stash houses can provide anonymous tips in one of the following ways:

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted.

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to secure the border in the wake of the federal government’s inaction. Those actions include:

Securing $4 billion in funding for Texas' border security efforts

Launching Operation Lone Star and deploying thousands of National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers

Taking aggressive action to secure the border, including busing thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C.

Arresting and jailing criminals trespassing or committing other state crimes along the southern border

Allocating resources that include acquiring 1,700 unused steel panels to build the border wall in Texas

Signing a law to make it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into Texas

Signing 15 laws cracking down on human trafficking in Texas

Signing a law enhancing penalties for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl

Issuing a disaster declaration for the border crisis

Issuing an executive order preventing non-governmental entities from transporting illegal immigrants

Signing memoranda of understanding between the State of Texas and the States of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas to enhance border security measures that will prevent illegal immigration from Mexico to Texas

Activating the Joint Border Security Operations Center (JBSOC) and directing the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Military Department, and Texas Division of Emergency Management to coordinate Texas’ response to secure the border

Issuing an executive order authorizing the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to return illegal immigrants to the border at ports of entry

Creating DPS strike teams and establishing new vehicle inspection checkpoints targeting semi-trucks and other commercial motor vehicles

