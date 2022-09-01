Governor Abbott Announces First Bus Of Migrants Arrives In Chicago

TEXAS, September 1 - August 31, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the arrival of the first group of migrants bused to Chicago, Illinois from Texas. The migrants were dropped off at Union Station tonight. In addition to Washington, D.C. and New York City, Chicago will now be a drop-off location for the busing strategy as part of the Governor's response to President Biden's open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas.

"President Biden's inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans—and Americans—at risk and is overwhelming our communities," said Governor Abbott. "To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C. and New York City as an additional drop-off location. Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them."