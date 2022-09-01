Global Metal Magnesium Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Metal Magnesium Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Metal Magnesium Market Report by TBRC covers the metal magnesium market drivers and restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Metal Magnesium Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the metal magnesium market size is expected to grow from $3.88 billion in 2021 to $4.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.95%. The global metal magnesium global market size is expected to grow to $5.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.72%. The increased focus on automotive light-weighting is driving the metal magnesium industry growth.

The metal magnesium market consists of sales of metal magnesium by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to light structural metals used to produce lightweight products including car covers, car seats, cameras, laptops, fuel tank covers, steering wheels, and others. Magnesium is also used to melt iron and steel to remove the sulfur particles and is also used in fireworks, sparklers, flares, and others.

Global Metal Magnesium Market Trends

The strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the metal magnesium market. Many companies operating in the metal magnesium market and researchers/academies are undergoing partnerships for the research and development of metal magnesium. These partnerships bring synergies between the partners and result in new metal magnesium with multiple benefits. These partnerships enable metal magnesium players to innovate, and strengthen their market position.

Global Metal Magnesium Market Segments

The global metal magnesium market is segmented:

By Product: Pure Magnesium, Magnesium Compounds, Magnesium Alloys

By Manufacturing Process: Thermal Reduction Process, Electrolyte Process, Recycling

By Application: Die Casting, Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Reduction, Iron and Steel Making, Others

By End-User Industry: Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Sports, Medical, Others

By Geography: The metal magnesium global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Metal Magnesium Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides metal magnesium market overviews, metal magnesium global market analysis, and forecasts market size and growth for the global metal magnesium global market, metal magnesium global market share, metal magnesium market segments and geographies, metal magnesium global market players, metal magnesium global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The metal magnesium global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Metal Magnesium Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alliance Magnesium, Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co Ltd, Nippon Kinzoku Co Ltd, POSCO, Taiyuan Tongxiang Magnesium Co Ltd, RIMA Group, Magontec Ltd, Shanxi Wenxi Hongfu Magnesium Co Ltd, US Magnesium LLC, Latrobe Magnesium, Sunglow Magnesium Group, Western Magnesium Corp, Nevada Clean Magnesium Inc, Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd and Esan Eczacibasi.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

