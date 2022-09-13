Small Businesses can Now Cybersecure like Big Businesses for Free

New Cybersecurity Solution Offers Zero Trust Security and Ransomware Prevention - Free for Small Businesses Worldwide

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mamori.io today launched a Mamori Freemium to support and help small businesses achieve cyber resilience, build a zero-trust data architecture and stay compliant. The freemium integrates all the complex solutions into one easy-to-use solution. It includes Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), 2 factor authentication (2FA), Database Activity Monitoring (DAM), Privileged Access Management (PAM), SQL firewall, data privacy solutions and all the features associated with them.

Security is a complex tax on businesses. Mamori.io’s mission is to lower the cost, make it simple and provide productivity gains for the spend. For small businesses, Mamori.io is completely free to use.

“Small businesses don’t have the large budgets or know-how to cyber-secure their business. They either stay vulnerable or have to invest heavily into manpower and complex data security solutions. Our freemium changes that,” said Omar Masri, CEO and Founder of Mamori.io. “For small businesses with a firewall and endpoint security, Mamori freemium is the only solution they need to achieve cyber resilience,” he added.

Complex Solutions Made Simple

Although Mamori.io builds in zero trust and multiple solutions into one, it is extremely user-friendly, and deployment can be done in 3 simple fast steps. According to Mike Coffman, co-founder of Traumasoft and a customer of Mamori.io, “That’s the beauty of Mamori. Setting it up is just a bit more complex than setting up your home’s WIFI network.”

Ransomware Prevention

Ransomware poses significant threat to business large and small, and preventing ransomware requires a layered security approach. Mamori.io blocks hackers from searching and scanning, detect and lock out intrusions, and monitor all database activities for anomalies. Mamori.io’s ZTNA provides network micro-segmentation, which prevents lateral movement of a hacker. Further, PAM minimizes an attack’s damage even when one of your devices is compromised.

Lowering Cyber Insurance Bills

Cyber insurance coverage costs are rising steeply because of the growth of ransomware attacks. Mamori.io successfully helped business owners save 30-60% on cyber insurance costs, depending on coverage.

In addition, Mamori Freemium helps prevent data theft, accelerate digital transformation and comply with data privacy regulations. To find out more about Mamori.io freemium, visit mamori.io/free.

About Mamori.io

Mamori.io offers an all-in-one security and data privacy solution to help businesses prevent cyber-attacks, meet data compliance and lower cyber insurance bills. For small businesses, Mamori.io is free and is the only additional solution they need to achieve cyber resilience. For large businesses, Mamori.io fills in the cracks in their existing security infrastructure.

Mamori.io Overview