Global Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Testing, Inspection, And Certification Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Testing, Inspection, And Certification Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the testing, inspection, and certification market size is expected to reach $275.65 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.13%. The strict regulatory standards imposed by governments to ensure product safety and environmental protection are expected to propel the testing, inspection, and certification market growth.

The testing, inspection, and certification market consists of sales of testing, inspection, and certification solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that assure the safety, integrity, and quality of goods and services through conformity evaluation and assurance in various industries. Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) provides conformity analysis for operational efficacy, catalyzes research and development and innovation in new fields through verification and validation, and establishes mutual recognition to ease market access.

Global Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Trends

According to the testing, inspection, and certification market analysis, the advent of new technologies is a key trend booming the market. Artificial intelligence is changing corporate operations in practically every sector, including testing, inspection, and certification. Automated inspection is used to satisfy the demands of physically challenging inspection zones. In November 2020, Shanghai introduced the world's first automated laboratory for testing, inspection, and certification, marking a significant milestone for the city to become a global scientific innovation center. The lab uses robotic arms, autonomous guided vehicles, artificial intelligence, and deep learning models to replace the traditional testing and certification procedure, entirely dependent on manual operations.

Global Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market Segments

The global testing, inspection, and certification market is segmented:

By Service Type: Testing Service, Inspection Service, Certification Service

By Sourcing Type: In-House, Outsourced

By Application: Quality and Safety, Production Evaluation, Industrial Inspection, System Certification

By End-User: Consumer Goods and Retail, Food and Agriculture, Oil and Gas, Construction and Engineering, Energy and Chemicals, Manufacturing, Transportation, Industrial And Automotive, Others

By Geography: The global testing, inspection, and certification market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Element Materials Technology, TÜV SÜD, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV Rheinland, DEKRA SE, DNV GL, Applus+, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD, IRClass, ASTM, TIC Sera, Hohenstein, BSI Group, SAI Global and AsureQuality.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

