Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Electronic Design Automation Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electronic Design Automation Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electronic design automation software market size is expected to reach $13.34 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.18%. The growth of the internet of things (IoT) coupled with connected devices is expected to propel the electronic design automation software industry growth.

The electronic design automation software market consists of the sales of electronic design automation software solutions by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refers to software tools used in a workflow to design electronic systems such as semiconductors, integrated circuits, printed circuit boards, processors and other types of complex electronics. The purpose of electronic design automation software (EDAS) is to help engineers create and modify diagrams and layouts, including 2D and 3D models. These EDAS assists with stimulation, design, and verification to address the development of secure and high-quality products.

Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market Trends

According to the electronic design automation software market overview, technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the EDA software market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing technologies such as FinFet, AI, VR, IoT, and SoC to present new growth opportunities for EDA tools. For instance, in April 2021, Defacto Technologies, a France-based chip design software company, introduced SoC Compiler v9 tools in their EDA software offering, which automates the process of building IP, front-end SoC creation & integration, and getting RTL design collaterals ready for logic synthesis much quicker than before.

Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market Segments

The global electronic design automation software market is segmented:

By Type: Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB And MCM), Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

By End-Use: Microprocessors and Controllers, Memory Management Units

By Application: Communication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Medical

By Geography: The global electronic design automation software market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

