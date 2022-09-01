Position Sensors Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Position Sensors Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Position Sensors Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Position Sensors Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the position sensors market size is expected to grow from $4.75 billion in 2021 to $4.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.85%. The global position sensors market size is expected to grow to $7.52 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.85%. Increasing demand for electronics and sensor systems in automobiles will propel the position sensors market growth.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the position sensor market. Companies are creating new and innovative products to satisfy market needs and expand their existing product portfolio.

Global Position Sensors Market Trends

The position sensor market consists of sales of position sensors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a device that can identify an object's movement or identify its relative position to a known reference point. These sensors are used to detect the presence or absence of an object. It is also used to measure the distance travelled by a body from its starting point. It determines the linear or angular location of a fixed point or arbitrary reference.

Global Position Sensors Market Segments

The global position sensors market is segmented:

By Type: Linear Position Sensors, Rotary Position Sensors

By Contact Type: Non-Contact Type, Contact Type

By Output: Digital Output, Analog Output

By Application: Machine Tools, Robotics, Motion Systems, Material Handling, Test Equipment, Others

By End-User Industry: Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace, Packaging, Healthcare, Electronics, Others

By Geography: The global position sensors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Honeywell International Inc., SICK AG, AMS AG, TE Connectivity Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Infineon Technologies, Bourns, STMicroelectronics, Allegro MicroSystems, Heidenhain, Baumer, Novotechnik, Positek Limited, Gill Sensors & Controls Limited, Cambridge Integrated Circuits, Tekscan Inc, Sensata Technologies Inc, NewTek Sensor Solutions, KEYENCE Corporation, Renishaw Plc, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm

Technologies In, Denso Corporation, Sensata Technologies, TRW Automotive Inc, Stoneridge Inc, Continental Corporation, CTS Corporation, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Analog Devices Inc., and Avago Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

