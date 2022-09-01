Global Glass Manufacturing Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Glass Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Glass Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Glass Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the glass manufacturing market size is expected to grow to $201.41 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.51%. Increasing demand for consumer electronics and large-scale investments in infrastructure development is expected to propel the glass manufacturing market growth.

The glass manufacturing global market consists of sales of glass manufacturing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to a manufacturing facility where the process of manufacturing glass is divided into five stages that include a collection of raw materials, preparation of batch, melting in a furnace, fabrication, and annealing. Glass manufacturing methods include core-forming, casting blowing, mold-blowing, pattern-molding, tralling, cutting, and ire-polishing. It also includes container glass (bottles), sheet or plate glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, and secondary glass product.

Global Glass Manufacturing Market Trends

According to the glass manufacturing industry analysis, technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the glass manufacturing market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation glass manufacturing technologies into their manufacturing processes, such as VRT and plasma technologies, white paper, laser, Radiation-induced glass coloring, solarization, IT, AI and others. For instance, in February 2021, O-I Glass, a glass container manufacturing company, introduced a technology named MAGMA (Modular Advanced Glass Manufacturing Asset) glassmaking process, a flexible, modular, standardized glass production line that will allow for rapid mobile capacity expansion in smaller increments.

Global Glass Manufacturing Market Segments

The global glass manufacturing market is segmented:

By Product: Container Glass, Flat Glass, Fiber Glass, Others

By Application: Packaging Construction, Transportation Electrical and Electronics, Telecommunication, Others

By Geography: The global glass manufacturing market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Glass Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides glass manufacturing global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global glass manufacturing market, glass manufacturing global market share, glass manufacturing global market segments and geographies, glass manufacturing global market players, glass manufacturing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The glass manufacturing global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Glass Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: China Glass Holdings, Guardian Glass LLC, NSG Group, Corning Incorporated, Kyocera Corporation, Coorstek Group, Schott A.G, Morgan Advanced Materials, AIS Glass, Central Glass Ltd, AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Owens Illinois Inc, Koa Glass, Heinz Glass, Saint Gobain, 3B - The Fiberglass Company, Amcor, Nihon Yamamura, Vitro, S.A.B. DE C.V., Xinyi Glass Holdings Co. Ltd. and Sisecam Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

