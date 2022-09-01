Risk Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Risk Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Risk Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the risk analytics market size is expected to reach $50.96 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.96%. The increasing use of large amounts of structured and unstructured data will propel the growth of the risk analytics market.

The risk analytics market consists of sales of risk analytics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a collection of methods that accurately assess, quantify, and anticipate risk to manage risk-related issues. Risk analytics uses a variety of methodologies and technology to extract insights, compute likely scenarios, and anticipate future events, taking the guessing out of risk management. Companies can use risk analytics to set a baseline for measuring risk against variables throughout the entire enterprise. Several risk scenarios can be consolidated onto a single platform, providing executives with the clarity needed to identify, assess, comprehend, and manage risks.

Global Risk Analytics Market Trends

Technological advancement is one of the key risk analytics market trends gaining popularity. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies are used in risk analytics to analyze massive amounts of data, minimize error, remove bias, and suggest areas where risk managers should focus more. Companies are utilizing AI to improve the knowledge of risk portfolios and produce optimal results. AI-based risk analytics software is easy to use and offers accurate results. For instance, in March 2022, NICE Actimize, a US-based software company introduced its advanced, innovative solution, X-Sight Entity Risk SaaS solution, that will produce a single risk score enabling a financial institution to get better understanding of its clients across the organization. X-Sight Entity Risk, powered by artificial intelligence, entity resolution, machine learning, and network analytics, enhances the efficacy of advanced anti-money laundering, enterprise fraud prevention, and other financial services applications.

Global Risk Analytics Market Segments

The global risk analytics market report is segmented:

By Risk Type Application: Financial Risks, Operational Risks, Compliance Risks, Strategic Risks, Others

By Component: Solution, Services

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

By Vertical: BFSI, Manufacturing, Transportation, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government

By Geography: The global risk analytics market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, FIS, Moody’s Corporation, Verisk Analytics Inc, AxiomSL Inc, Gurucul, Provenir, Risk Edge Solutions, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, Recorded Future Inc, DataFactZ, Digital Fineprint and Eurorisk Systems Lt.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

