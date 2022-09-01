Payment Security Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Payment Security Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Payment Security Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Payment Security Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the payment security market size is expected to grow to $43.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.01%. According to the payment security market analysis, the increasing adoption of digital payment modes is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The payment security market consists of sales of payment security solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide the customer with data security and to avoid unauthorized transactions and data breaches. It refers to rules, regulations, and security mechanisms in place to safeguard the privacy, data, and transactions of a customer or partner. Payment security aims to prevent money laundering, fraudulent transactions, and data breaches. Payment security can be executed by various methods including tokenization, 3D security, AVS (address verification service), fraud screening tools and others.

Global Payment Security Market Trends

According to the payment security market research, technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Three-Domain Secure 2.0 (also known as 3-D Secure 2.0 or 3DS 2.0) is a recent improvement in digital transaction security technology. As there is a rise in the adoption of digital payments, technological advancements are growing to secure transactions in digitalized payment platforms. 3-D Secure 2.0 is a security measure that adds an extra layer of fraud protection for online credit or debit card purchases. This technology detects and prevents fraud using an unprecedented amount of contextual data. It creates an authentication pipeline between online merchants, payment networks, and financial institutions, allowing all parties to more easily share and analyze intelligence about the authenticity of a purchase. Key players are focusing on offering 3-D Secure 2.0 payment security to customers to effectively secure transactions and strengthen their position in the market while enhancing their services. For instance, in July 2020, Visa Inc., a US-based payments technology company partnered with an Indian banking company Federal Bank to offer "Visa Secure" to the bank's cardholders. "Visa Secure" is a technology built on EMVCo 3DS (3D Secure) 2.0 protocol that allows customers to check out faster and with less friction. It provides an extra layer of authentication for issuers and merchants making the e-commerce highly secured at the point of purchase.

Global Payment Security Market Segments

The global payment security market is segmented:

By Solution: Encryption, Tokenization, Fraud Detection and Prevention

By Services: Integration Services, Support Services, Consulting Services

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical: Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Education, Media and Entertainment, Others (Automotive, Financial Services, And Manufacturing)

By Geography: The global payment security market segmentation is divded into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Payment Security Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides payment security global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global payment security market, payment security global market share, payment security global market segments and geographies, payment security global market players, payment security global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The payment security global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Payment Security Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: CyberSource Corporation, Elavon, Bluefin Payment Systems LLC, Ingenico, SISA Information Security Pvt Ltd, Shift4 Corporation, TokenEx LLC, Signifyd, Broadcom Inc, GEOBRIDGE Corporation, Thales Group, Intelligent Payments, Transaction Network Services (TNS) Inc, Mastercard and SecurionPay.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

