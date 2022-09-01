Podcasting Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 30% Through 2026

Podcasting Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Podcasting Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the podcasting market size is expected to grow to $58.31 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.15%. The increasing penetration of the internet is significantly contributing to the podcasting market growth.

The podcasting market consists of sales of podcasting services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used for preparation and distribution of audio related to education, entertainment, and connection with like-minded communities. It refers to an audio series program made available in digital format for download or stream over the Internet. Podcasting is an easy and freely accessible service for the users to experience many genres like news, education, health, fitness, comedy, and fiction as well as industry updates and breakdowns that can be downloaded or streamed through the internet.

Global Podcasting Market Trends

Technological advancement is one of the key podcasting market trends gaining popularity. Key players in the podcasting market are focusing on incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) into their podcast/platforms to enable improvements such as programmatic podcasts, transcription, optimization, advertising, and others. Such integration of technology enables podcasting platforms to earn additional revenue through advertisements while targeting the right listeners. For example, in December 2021, HT Media Limited, an India-based mass media company partnered with an US-based technology provider of advertising solutions AdsWizz, to create India’s first programmatic podcast marketplace. The use of technology combines the strength of programmatic advertising with the power of podcasts, allowing advertisers get a chance to reach their target audience. Additionally, with the use of AI Transcription Technology, advertisers can make sure brand protection with the aid of most effective serving advertisements to podcast shows or episodes that have precise subjects as a principal theme. It also helps podcasters who are looking to create monetizable content.

Global Podcasting Market Segments

By Genre: News and Politics, Society and Culture, Comedy, Sports, Others

By Format: Interviews, Panels, Solo, Repurposed Content, Conversational

By Geography: The global podcasting market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Podcasting Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides podcasting global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the podcasting global market, podcasting global market share, podcasting global market segments and geographies, podcasting global market players, podcasting global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Podcasting Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Megaphone LLC, Pandora Media LLC, Audacy Inc, Soundcloud Limited, Spotify AB, Stitcher, TuneIn Inc, Entercom Communications Corp, Liberated Syndication Inc, Podbean Tech LLC, PTC Inc, IBM Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited, Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Atos SE, Libsyn, Blubrry, PodOmatic, Sirius XM Holdings and The Adecco Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

