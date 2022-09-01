Procurement Resource Evaluates the Price Trends of Aluminium in its Latest Insights and Dashboard
Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the market trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Aluminium price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.
Product Description:
Aluminium, pronounced as aluminum in American and Canadian English, is a chemical component with the atomic number 13 and the symbol AI. It has a thickness less than those of other conventional metals, at nearly one-third that of steel. It has a good attraction towards oxygen and constructs a shielding coating of oxide on the exterior when subjected to air. Aluminium by its appearance looks like silver, both in its colour and in its exceptional capability to reflect light. It is delicate, non-magnetic, and flexible and has one permanent isotope, Al; this common isotope makes aluminium the twelfth most popular element in the Universe. The radioactivity of aluminium is applied in radio-dating.
Regions Covered to Evaluate Aluminium Price Trend:
North America
South America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
The Middle East
Africa
Industrial Uses Impacting Aluminium Price Trend:
Owing to its non-toxic property, aluminium is excellent for packaged food. An excessive amount of aluminium is utilised for packaging food, medication, and beverages. Additionally, it is also employed to produce trays, foils, cookware, utensils, refrigerators, and toasters. Furthermore, aluminium is also applied in several electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and televisions. Also, for years, the transportation industries have been applying large amounts of aluminium to every mode of transportation. Moreover, the aviation industry utlises aluminium to construct aircraft parts and navigation instruments. It is also utilised by NASA to build their spacecraft since it is lightweight and is strong even under pressure. Besides, the automobile industry has also been affected by aluminium as lighter frames result in effective fuel competence. Since it is softer and more flexible as compared to copper, it can be moulded into wires much more easily. Because of this, aluminium has been a replacement for copper wiring in transformers and almost all upgraded wiring systems. It is also being applied in fuse boxes, satellite dishes, sound systems, and household appliances.
Key Market Players:
Rio Tinto plc
United Company Rusal Plc
American Elements
PT Timah (Persero) Tbk
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)
Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals (“AWAC”) (Alumina Ltd)
News and Events:
A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Alcoa and China Power Investment Corporation (CPI) in January 2021, to work together on ventures that are worth more than USD 7.5 billion for aluminium and energy proposals over the upcoming years.
