Global Virtual Visits Market worth $ 110.32 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Virtual Visits market is valued at US$ 13.50 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 110.32 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 26.56%

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Virtual Visits Market- by Component (Service and Hardware), Application (General Consultation, Behavioural Health, Chronic Care Management, Urgent Care, and Others), Patient Group (Adults and Pediatrics), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Virtual Visits market is valued at US$ 13.50 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 110.32 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 26.56% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

The reach of virtual care services is significantly expanding due to telecommunications infrastructure advancements. Virtual visits have all been made possible by adopting home healthcare services, cost-effective treatments, and minimal investment in infrastructure improvements. Virtual visit consultations have changed the healthcare sector by reducing in-person trips to hospitals, patient wait times, and patient physical discomfort. The growing target demographic is one of the main elements driving up demand for virtual visits. For instance, virtual visits are helpful instruments for ongoing monitoring of chronic disorders and therapies, and patients with chronic diseases have adopted them more readily.

The expansion of digitalization and the rise in patient technology use are two significant trends expected to drive the virtual visits market's growth over the following years. Additionally, the need for virtual visits will be anticipated to expand due to the ageing population and the increase in chronic diseases. A slower growth rate is also anticipated for the virtual visit market due to the industry's practical use in medical education. On the other hand, it is projected that the rising cost of software and hardware will limit the market expansion for virtual visits in the near future. Along with remote monitoring and AI-based triage tools, the next-generation data sharing and interoperability solutions will also probably offer opportunities for the market for virtual visits to grow in the years to come. However, the legal and reimbursement concerns, together with the privacy, quality of care, and continuity challenges, could further obstruct the market expansion for virtual visits in the near future.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Virtual Visits market over the forecast years because more people are utilizing cutting-edge technologies. The development of cloud-based apps and platforms and the emergence of start-ups producing and delivering these advanced solutions are expected to drive the regional market in the ensuing years. The presence of significant vital players will also help the need for virtual visits in the area grow throughout the forecast period. In addition, the Asia Pacific Virtual Visits market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increased internet usage and expanding digitalization, especially in the wake of COVID-19. Additionally, it is projected that the region's market for virtual visits will rise in the coming years due to the rising use of smartphones and the internet.

Major market players operating in the Virtual Visits market include Dialogue, Doctor On Demand, Doxy(.) ME, Eagle Telemedicine, Edgemed Healthcare, eVisit, HealthTap, Health at Hand, AMD Global Telemedicine, American Well, Koninklijke Philips, Teladoc Health, Banner Health, Beato, Blue Sky MD, Careclix, Cerner, CHI Health, Chiron Health, CVS Health, HealthHero, Instapract, MDLive, MediBuddy, MFine, NeuroSynaptic Communications, Nextcare, Optum, Plushcare, Piedmont Healthcare, Practo, RO, Reecuro Health, SteadyMD, SOC Telemed, TRUDOC Healthcare, Vidyo, VSee, Walmart Health Virtual Care, and Zipnosis.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In June 2021, The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) started a connected care pilot program, for which it permitted to start of a three-year study.

• In June 2020, the Leading telehealth vendor InTouch Health was purchased by Teladoc Health, Inc., a well-known virtual healthcare provider with headquarters in the US. The acquisition is anticipated to aid in creating thorough telemedicine and virtual visit tactics.

Market Segments

Global Virtual Visits Market, by Component, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Service

• Hardware

Global Virtual Visits Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• General Consultation

• Behavioral Health

• Chronic Care Management

• Urgent Care

• Others

Global Virtual Visits Market, by Patient Group, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Adults

• Paediatric

Global Virtual Visits Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Virtual Visits Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Virtual Visits Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Virtual Visits Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Virtual Visits Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Virtual Visits Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

