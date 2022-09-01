Massive COVID Bounce-Back For Sports Betting In 2022, But Sector Still Below 2019 Revenue Levels

Sports Betting Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Betting sector suffered a catastrophic drop in revenue between 2019 – 2020, shrinking by 61%, before showing a strong recovery up to 2022 (net CAGR drop of -2.7 % from 2019 sales). The regrowth is expected to continue through to 2026 (a predicted CAGR of 26.1%, 2021 – 2026) and maintain modest growth through to 2031 (a predicted CAGR of 5% between 2026 – 2031).

In the historic period (2011 – 2021), Asia-Pacific held the largest market share, with 38% in 2021 and North America with 36%. Western Europe was the third major region for sports betting, with a 21.7% market share. The other four regions (South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa) had a combined market share of less than 5%. In the forecast period, the share rankings for the major three regions are expected to change, with North America having a 45% share by 2031, Asia-Pacific 29%, and Western Europe 21%.

The total global market is expected to grow from $71.3 Bn in 2011 to $246.1 Bn by 2031 (CAGR of 6.4%).

Amongst the top ten countries, the USA experienced a steady rise in market share from 41.2% in 2011 to 45.0% in 2021. Of course, actual revenues fell sharply, along with everybody else in 2020, but they are expected to recover slowly over the forecast period. Japan remained in second place in 2021, with a 26.9% share, and the UK maintained its third place, with 12.2%.

Sports betting refers to an activity that involves the prediction of sports event outcomes and making a wager on the outcome. The sports betting market consists of the sales of sports betting services that are used to earn profits by predicting the outcome of a sporting event. Sports betting is a type of gambling in which bets are placed on certain sporting events for a winning amount if the player or team wins the particular event.

The Sports Betting Sector is divided into seven segments:

• Live/In Play Betting

• Fixed Odd Betting

• Exchange Betting

• Daily Fantasy

• Spread Betting

• Pari-Mutuel

• Other Types

The major players in the market are:

• 888 Holdings Plc

• Bet365

• Betsson AB

• Churchill Downs Incorporated

• Flutter Entertainment Plc

• Kindred Group Plc

• Sportech Plc

• William Hill

• DraftKings

• The Stars Group Inc

• BetAmerica,

• Webis Holdings Plc

• Gala Coral

• Bet-at-home

• FanDuel

• Betfred

• Ladbrokes

• Entain plc

• IGT

• TVG

• Twinspires

• Watch and Wager

• Bwin

• Unibet

As per data on the Global Market Model

The Sports Betting Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sports betting market overviews, analyzes and forecasts sports betting market size, share, sports betting market players, sports betting market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

