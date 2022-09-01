Food Automation Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Food Automation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Food Automation Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the food automation market size is expected to grow from $11.08 billion in 2021 to $12.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12%. As per TBRC’s food automation market research the market size is expected to reach $17.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.63%. The rising adaptability of automation is expected to propel the food automation industry growth.

The food automation market consists of sales of food automation machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used in the multiple food processing activities to reduce the human input in food processing tasks. Food automation aims primarily to improve line efficiencies, increase productivity and production quality, and increase profit. It is used for food packaging, raw material mixing, and preparation area of the products for quality and hygiene production.

Global Food Automation Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the food automation market. The market is witnessing the implementation of next-generation food automation technologies such as robotics, digital twins, internet of things (IoT), analytics, data processing, automated control systems, and others. These advanced solutions offer complete automation reducing human needs entirely and increasing profitability while ensuring safety.

Global Food Automation Market Segments

The global food automation market is segmented:

By Type: Motors and Generators, Motor Controls, Discrete Controllers and Visualization, Rotary Products, Linear Products, Others

By Operation: Semi-Automatic, Fully Automatic

By Component: Plant Instrumentation, Plant-Level Controls, Enterprise-Level Controls

By Application: Bakery Products, Drinks, Candy, Snacks, Fruits and Vegetables, Meat, Other

By Geography: The global food automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Food Automation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food automation global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global food automation market, food automation global market share, food automation global market segments and geographies, food automation global market players, food automation market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The food automation industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Food Automation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Ltd, GEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rexnord Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, Falcon Autotech Pvt Ltd, Fanuc Corporation, Neologic Engineers Private Limited and JLS Automation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

