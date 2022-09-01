Strategies For Global Diesel Generator Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Diesel Generator Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Diesel Generator Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the diesel generator market size is expected to grow to $25.35 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.80%. The rise in demand for continuous and stable power supply is expected to propel the diesel generator industry growth.

The diesel generator market consists of sales of diesel generators by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to produce electric energy by using an electric generator with a diesel engine. It is mostly used for emergency power supply in case of an electric shut down. The primary fuel of a diesel generator is liquid fuel or natural gas.

Global Diesel Generator Market Trends

According to the diesel generator market analysis, technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the diesel generator market are focused on providing technologically advanced diesel generators to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation advancements in diesel generator technologies such as noise reduction, emissions control systems, combustion chamber modifications, advanced power output, offsite monitoring systems, and others. These advanced diesel generators are offered to meet the industry demand for maximum output with reduced environmental impacts. For instance, in August 2021, Cummins India Limited, an India-based diesel, and alternative fuel engines manufacturing company introduced QSK60 G23: 2500-2750 kVA Diesel Generator set made in India. It is an integrated power solution with an increased power density that minimizes downtime, reduces the cost of ownership, and offers reliable performance with a minimized carbon footprint. The company designed this diesel generator set to target the industry segments such as data centers and large-scale infrastructure projects such as airports and commercial realty in India with rising power requirements.

Global Diesel Generator Market Segments

By Type: Small Diesel Generator, Medium Diesel Generator, Large Diesel Generator

By Mobility: Stationary, Portable

By Power Rating: Below 75kVA, 75-375kVA, 375-750kVA, Above 750kVA

By Application: Standby Backup Power, Peak Shaving, Others

By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

By Geography: The global diesel generator market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Diesel Generator Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides diesel generator global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global diesel generator market, diesel generator global market share, diesel generator global market segments and geographies, diesel generator global market players, diesel generator global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The diesel generator market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Diesel Generator Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc, Cummins, FG Wilson, Generac, Kirloskar Electric Co Ltd, Kohler Co, SDMO, Briggs & Stratton, AKSA Power Generation, HIMOINSA SL, Pramac, Honda Siel Power Products Ltd, Cooper Corp and Mahindra.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

