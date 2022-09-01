Tackifier Market size is estimated to reach US$4.9 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Tackifier Market size is estimated to reach US$4.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2022 to 2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tackifier market size is estimated to reach US$4.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2022 to 2027. Tackifier is a chemical compound used in formulating adhesives to increase the track of adhesives and its stickiness. Tackifier have low molecular weight, glass transition and softening temperature above room temperature, which provides them with suitable viscoelasticity. Factors like growing construction activities, increase in demand of light trucks, high consumption of electronic equipment’s and high consumption of packaging products are driving the growth of tackifier market. This can hamper the growth of tackifier industry.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the tackifier industry as the region consists of major end user industries like automotive, construction and electronics in countries like China & India which are leading producers of smartphones and automobiles.
2. Tackifier has high demand in packaging sector, as ethylene vinyl acetate hot melt adhesives are majorly used in packaging materials like cardboard and plastic for bonding.
3. The high applicability of adhesives in energy industry especially wind power industry for bonding structural parts will provide growth opportunities for tackifier industry in energy sector.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The rapid development in major sectors like automotive, construction and electronic, has led to increase in demand for adhesives in them. This will positively impact tackifier industry growth.
2. Tackifier is used as an additive in making adhesives such as hot melt adhesives and pressure sensitive adhesives. Hot melt adhesives are used in automotive for bonding carpet, headliner, door panel and for insulation of wires, while pressure sensitive adhesives are used for automotive interior trim assembly.
3. The growing productivity of these sectors will create more usage of adhesives in them, resulting in more demand of tackifier for adhesive production. This will positively impact tackifier industry growth.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Tackifier Industry are:
1. Arakawa Chemicals Industries Ltd
2. Eastern Chemical Company
3. Exxon Mobil Corporation
4. Kolon Industries Inc
5. Arizona Chemical
