Music Streaming Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Music Streaming Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the music streaming market size is expected to grow to $45.31 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.57%. According to the music streaming industry forecast, the increasing adoption of smart devices is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The music streaming market consists of sales of music streaming services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to feed audio content directly into the device, personal computers (PC), or mobile devices, without the need of downloading files from the internet. It is offered through a web-based or application-based service. Users can also download music for offline listening and upload their soundtrack to the cloud using these services.

Global Music Streaming Market Trends

According to the music streaming market analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning in music streaming devices are the key trends in the market. Technologies like artificial intelligence and Machine learning enhance the music streaming experience by increasing storage and improving the search recommendations, improving the overall experience. For instance, in January 2022, Gaana, an India-based music streaming app introduced a new product feature using artificial intelligence to enhance the music listening experience for its listeners. The app will modify music preferences using artificial intelligence to suit a person's particular occasion or daily mood.

Global Music Streaming Market Segments

The global music streaming market is segmented:

By Service: On-Demand Streaming, Live Streaming

By Content: Audio, Video

By Platform: Application-Based, Web-Based

By Revenue Channels: Non-Subscription, Subscription

By End-Use: Individual, Commercial

By Geography: The global music streaming market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Music Streaming Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides music streaming global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global music streaming market, music streaming global market share, music streaming global market segments and geographies, music streaming market players, music streaming market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The music streaming global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Music Streaming Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon, Apple, Spotify, Gaana, SoundCloud, YouTube Music, Tidal, Deezer, Pandora, Sirius XM Holdings, iHeartRadio, Aspiro, Tencent Music Entertainment, Google, Idagio, LiveXLive, QTRAX, Saavn, Samsung, Sony Corporation, TuneIn, JOOX, NetEase, Kakao and Times Internet.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

