The Serviced Office Sector Is Taking Longer To Recover From The Depressive Impact Of COVID

Serviced Office Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The sector suffered significant falls in revenue between 2019 – 2021 (CAGR of – 18.8%), with only partial recovery in 2021 – 2022 (10.0%)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historically, Service Office Sector has enjoyed strong growth, with a CAGR of 26.6% between 2011 – 2016 and a CAGR of 23.1% from 2016 – 2019. Covid changed all that, and the Serviced Office sector was severely damaged by the pandemic outbreak, with a fall in revenue of -19.8% in 2020 and -17.8% in 2021.

Historically, North America dominated the Serviced Office Sector, with a 40% market share in 2011, slowly reducing to 33% by 2022. Western Europe experienced a similar decline in market share over the historic period, with 35% market share in 2011, falling to 29% by 2022. In contrast, the fastest growth has been in the Asia Pacific, which has risen from an 18.5% share in 2011, to 26.5% in 2022.

This rising trend in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to give it the largest market share by 2031. North America is in second place at 30.5% and Western Europe is holding third place with 27.4% of the market. The other regions are very small in comparison, with the current 11% share between South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa remaining pretty much unchanged through to 2031.

Among the top ten countries, the USA dominated the market in 2021 with a 40% share. China was a distant second at 14%, Germany at 12%, and France at 8.4%. India, China, and Russia suffered the worst revenue drops during the peak of the COVID outbreak (2019–20).

The serviced office market consists of offering a fully equipped office or office building, managed by the office provider, and related services. A serviced office is provided with some services like a dedicated receptionist and administrative support, as well as facilities like conference rooms, meeting rooms, air conditioning and other utilities. A serviced office is a furnished and fully-equipped pay-as-you-use office space located in a building managed by the office and services provider.

The Serviced Office Sector is divided into three main segments:

• Private Offices

• Virtual Offices

• Others

Major players in the Serviced Office sector are:

• WeWork Companies

• Servcorp

• Regus

• IWG Plc.

• Bizspace Ltd

• Alley

• Croissant

• Davinci Virtual

• Greendesk

• Hubble

• Instant

• JustCo

• LiquidSpace

• Office Freedom

• Serendipity Labs

• ShareDesk

• TechSpace

• The Office Group

• Breather Inc

• Knotel

As per data on the Global Market Model

The Serviced Office Market Report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides serviced office market overviews, analyzes and forecasts serviced office market size, share, serviced office market players, serviced office market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

Related reports on this topic include:

Office Administrative Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Administrative Management Services, Business Management Services, Hospitality Management Services, Health Management Services, And Other Types - Office Administrative Services) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/office-administrative-services-global-market-report

Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Institutional Furniture, Office Furniture), By Distribution Channel (Exclusive Showrooms, Online, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels), By Raw Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/institutional-and-office-furniture-global-market-report

Coworking Space Global Market Report 2022 – By Business Type (Open/ Conventional Coworking Spaces, Corporate/ Professional Coworking Spaces), By End Use (Finance, Legal Services, Marketing, Technology, Real Estate, Consulting Services), By User (Enterprises, Freelancer) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coworking-space-global-market-report

About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC