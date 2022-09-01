Cerexio Joins as Exhibitor at the Modern Manufacturing Expo 2022
Cerexio - Modern Manufacturing Expo Exhibitor is set on to join Sydney Showground Australia at the 20th and 21st of September
Cerexio offers solutions that maximise yield, production quality and asset performance while reducing CO2 emissions and energy wastage in a single effort.”SURRY HILLS,, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Cerexio registered as an official exhibitor at the Modern Manufacturing Expo. The event is set to be held on the 20th and 21st of September at Sydney Showground Australia and is organised by the International Exhibition & Conference Group (IEC) Pty Ltd in Australia, together with the foundation partners: NSW Government, the University of Sydney, CSIRO, IBSA Group, Open IIOT, NSW Smart Sensing Network, IICA and the Department of Industry, Science and Resources of the Government of Australia. Cerexio will be exhibiting two solutions, including the Cerexio Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and the Cerexio Smart Warehouse Management System (WMS).
Earlier this year, on the 30th of March 2022, the University of Sydney and the IEC Group launched the Expo with the Modern Manufacturing Town Hall event, held at Sydney Olympic Park. The aim of the launch was to provide a platform for key governmental, industrial and academic stakeholders to be the “brains trust that will lead Australia into the future" with a technologically advanced manufacturing sector. This is seen as putting into action a part of the Governments’ Modern Manufacturing Strategy.
Since March, this group of passionate individuals have worked hard to ensure that the Expo in September will be a success. By inviting several spokespeople in prominent positions in Australia and several industry-leading manufacturers, the Conference and Expo held in September will educate the managers in the industry on the advantages of infusing industry 4.0 technology into its operations. The distinguished speakers presenting at the conference include the Hon. Ed Husic MP (Minister for Industry and Science), Michael Kemeny (Managing Director, KNAPP), Sea Chia Hui (Singapore Country Manager, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence), Brandon Miller (Chief Strategy Officer, Wiley), Ryan Hart (Manager, Deep Learning & Machine Vision, Automation Systems & Controls Australia), Bruce McLean (Chief Engineer, Sydney Manufacturing Hub), Ben Kitcher (Executive Director, Research and Technology, Western Parkland City Authority), Kevin Worrell (Project Director, Dulux), Freddie Coertze (National IoT Business Manager, Ifm) and more. The speakers will address the latest developments specifically in digital and smart factories, green and sustainable manufacturing, warehouse automation, digital lean models, additive and advanced manufacturing and production automation equipment. In the run-up to the Expo, the organisers have also opened an online competition giving a chance for one manufacturer to win an AUD 500 Digital Visa Giftcard. The winner will be announced on the 21st of September, at the end of the event.
Cerexio is excited to be part of this event as one of the very few technology vendors that enables globally recognised solutions for modern manufacturing. Cereixo incorporates more than ten industry 4.0 technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual reality (VR), Digital Twin, Simulation Technology, Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Edge Computing, Satellite-based Technology, IIoT and more in its solutions. Cerexio MES has been recognised as one of the five most competent MES solutions globally, whereas Cerexio WMS has also acclaimed an equal standard. Thus, as an exhibitor in booth L24, Cerexio hopes to help Australia achieve its policy goal of equipping the manufacturing industry with advanced technology and subsequently contribute toward solving all financial, operational and managerial problems in the manufacturing sector.
For more information on the event, visit: https://modernmanufacturingexpo.com/
