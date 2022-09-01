Bioplastics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Bioplastics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Bioplastics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Bioplastics Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the bioplastics market size is expected to grow from $6.77 billion in 2021 to $7.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.27%. The global bioplastics market size is expected to reach $14.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.49%. Increasing awareness about the importance of bioplastics is expected to drive the bioplastics industry growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the bioplastics market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6805&type=smp

The bioplastics market consists of sales of biodegradable plastics material by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to reduce the pollution problem of plastic waste which suffocates the planet and polluting the environment. Bioplastics are a type of plastic produced from natural or renewable resources such as vegetable oils, starch, sugarcane, corn, and microbes like yeast. Bioplastics are sustainable, largely biodegradable, and biocompatible. Bioplastics play a crucial role in various industrial applications such as food packaging, agriculture, horticulture, composting bags, hygiene, and others.

Global Bioplastics Market Trends

Companies in the market are focusing on increasing investment in environment-friendly bioplastics. Bioplastics are prepared from biodegradable and renewable resources such as proteins, starch, and polylactic acid (PLA). The number of available products and suppliers has increased in recent years leading to increase use of bioplastics in commercial markets across the globe.

Global Bioplastics Market Segments

The global bioplastics market is segmented:

By Type: Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable

By Application: Rigid Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Textile, Agriculture and Horticulture, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Electronics, Building and Construction, Others

By Geography: The global bioplastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global bioplastics market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioplastics-global-market-report

Bioplastics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides bioplastics global market overviews, bioplastics market analysis, and forecasts market size and growth for the bioplastics global market, bioplastics market share, bioplastics global market segments and geographies, bioplastics global market players, bioplastics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The bioplastics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Bioplastics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Corbion NV, Danimer Scientific, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Novamont SPA, PTT Global Chemical, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, NatureWorks LLC, Teijin Ltd, Toray Industries Inc, Toyota Tsusho, M&G Chemicals, Showa Denko KK, SABIC, Futerro SA, Braskem, Biome Technologies plc,

BioApply, Biofase, Advance Bio Material Pvt Ltd, Biotec, PTT MCC Biochem Co Ltd, Bio-On and Avantium, Plantic Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poly-vinyl-chloride-global-market-report

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recycled-polyethylene-terephthalate-global-market-report

Polymer Biomaterial Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polymer-biomaterial-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC