Pregnancy Products Market size is estimated to reach $396.2 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Pregnancy Products Market size is estimated to reach $396.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Pregnancy Products Market size is estimated to reach $396.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Pregnancy Products include a wide range of products marketed to pregnant women from books to creams to pillows and more. It may be staggering to recognize a must-have product or a nice-to-have product or a product that will simply occupy space in the house. Pregnancy products may be considered as products that may really make the experience of pregnancy more gratifying. Labor gowns are designed keeping comfort (nearly all labor gowns are made of 100% cotton) and style (fun patterns, bold prints) in mind while making them functionally suitable, providing physicians and nurses effortless access to the body for essential medical care. Some typical pregnancy products include restructuring gel, stretch mark minimizer, and firming lotion.Key takeaways:1. Geographically, North America Pregnancy Products Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring high awareness concerning pregnancy products like stretch mark minimizer and restructuring gel, and heightening spending on personal care products in the North American region.2. Pregnancy Products Market growth is being driven by the burgeoning botheration of issues at the time of pregnancy and raised awareness among the population. However, the upscale prices and side effects linked with the products like certain constituents of some stretch mark minimizer producing irritation and side effects particularly on very sensitive skin are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Pregnancy Products Market.3. Pregnancy Products Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Pregnancy Products Market report.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. The Stretch Mark Minimizers Systems Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing occurrences of stretch marks and the heightening awareness of stretch mark treatment products. The soaring high acceptance of stretch mark minimizers is further propelling the growth of this segment.2. Maternity hospitals where pregnant women give birth to their babies are normally equipped with an around-the-clock pharmacy inside the facility, with a workforce of registered pharmacists to offer the required medicines. The increase in the demand for pregnancy care products like stretch mark minimizers is further propelling the growth of this segment.3. The Pregnancy Products Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Pregnancy Products Market) held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021.Competitive landscape:The top 5 players in the Pregnancy Products Industry are:1. Abbott2. Clarins Group3. Laboratoires Expanscience4. Nine Naturals LLC5. Noodle & Boo