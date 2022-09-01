Global Container Glass Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Container Glass Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Container Glass Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the container glass market size is expected to grow from $60.10 billion in 2021 to $63.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.44%. The global container glass market size is expected to grow to $78.37 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.46%. The increasing demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and alcoholic beverages is expected to propel the container glass industry growth.

The container glass consists of sales of container glass by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is used for the storage of liquids, food and other. It is a type of glass used for the production of glass containers including bottles, jars, drinkware, and bowls. It includes glass bottles, jars, or other glass packaging containers used to contain/store a product. It contains properties like recycling, reuse, and neutral reacting nature, helping in preserving food and beverages for a long duration and avoiding contamination.

Global Container Glass Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the container glass market. Innovations such as safety-coated and antibacterial food storage glass containers are taking place in the market to provide a sustainable and safe alternative to ordinary glass containers. Safety coated glass containers with plastic coating are great for handling flammable liquids as they are easier to hold and less likely to break. Antibacterial food storage glass containers use a nanotechnology-based anti-microbial compound called Germ Guard, which prevents and eliminates the formation of dangerous bacteria, fungi, and molds. Key players are innovating these containers to offer unique benefits and strengthen their market position.

Global Container Glass Market Segments

The global container glass market is segmented:

By Glass Type: Borosilicate-Based, Soda-Lime-Silica-Based

By Forming Method: Blow and Blow, Press and Blow, Narrow Neck Press and Blow

By End User: Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Others

By Geography: The global container glass market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Container Glass Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides container glass global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the container glass global market, container glass market share, container glass global market segments and geographies, container glass global market trends, container glass market players, container glass market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The container glass market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Container Glass Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ardagh Group SA, Amcor Plc, Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd, Owens-Illinois Inc, Saverglass Group, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Vidrala SA, Gerresheimar AG, Borosil, Schott AG, Stevanato Group, Piramal Glass Private Limited, Corning Incorporated, Unitrade FZE and Verallia Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

