Derby Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order x5
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5003908
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/31/2022 @ 1930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Charleston, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Dana Nadeau
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/31/2022 at approximately 1835 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a complaint at a residence located on Vt Route 105 in the Town of Charleston, VT. Troopers spoke to the complainant, Heather Johnston, 33 of Charleston, who reported Dana Nadeau, 35 of Charleston had been in contact with her, violating an active restraining order. After investigation, Troopers determined Nadeau had violated an active Final Relief from Abuse Order on multiple occasions. Nadeau was subsequently arrested and transported to the Derby barracks for processing and later released to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/01/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans Court District
LODGED: No
MUG SHOT: Included