Derby Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order x5

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5003908

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/31/2022 @ 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  VT Route 105, Charleston, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

 

ACCUSED: Dana Nadeau

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

                                   

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/31/2022 at approximately 1835 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a complaint at a residence located on Vt Route 105 in the Town of Charleston, VT. Troopers spoke to the complainant, Heather Johnston, 33 of Charleston, who reported Dana Nadeau, 35 of Charleston had been in contact with her, violating an active restraining order. After investigation, Troopers determined Nadeau had violated an active Final Relief from Abuse Order on multiple occasions. Nadeau was subsequently arrested and transported to the Derby barracks for processing and later released to appear in court for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/01/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans Court District

LODGED: No

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

