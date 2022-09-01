Instant Noodles Market: 76% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Fried Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Instant Noodles Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The instant noodles market share is expected to increase by USD 5.06 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23%. The instant noodles market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The instant noodles market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Baixiang Food Co. Ltd., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Mareven Food Holdings Ltd., Nestle SA, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Nongshim Co. Ltd., PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, and Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd. among others - To know about the vendor offerings: Grab a FREE Sample Now!

The instant noodles market report is segmented by Type (fried and non-fried) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Regional Highlights - APAC will be the leading region with 76% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Indonesia , India , Japan , and Vietnam are the key markets for instant noodles in APAC. However, the market growth rate in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising per capita income and the expanding population base will facilitate the instant noodles market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue Generating Segment - The instant noodles market share growth in the fried segment will be significant for revenue generation.

Market Driver

The demand for convenient food products which can be prepared and consumed easily is growing, especially among consumers leading a busy and hectic lifestyle.

Rising urbanization, expanding the middle-class population, and the growing number of working women are contributing to the increasing demand for convenient food products such as instant noodles.

Innovative packaging techniques, microwave cooking, and low preparation time of instant noodles are some of the factors boosting its popularity among the working-class population.

Market Challenges

Raw materials such as wheat (main ingredient), aluminum, paper, and plastics (for packaging) have volatile prices based on their availability.

Also, the growing gap between supply and demand in recent years has increased the costs of raw materials considerably.

Any increase in the price of raw materials, such as plastic, increases the manufacturing cost of packaging and leads to lower profit margins for vendors. Furthermore, to remain competitive in the market, manufacturers are experimenting with low-cost substitutes, which might compromise the quality of the product.

Instant Noodles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key consumer countries China, Indonesia, India, Japan, and Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Co., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Baixiang Food Co. Ltd., Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Mareven Food Holdings Ltd., Nestle SA, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd., Nongshim Co. Ltd., PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, and Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

