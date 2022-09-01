Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,611 in the last 365 days.

Word of Life Ministries's newly released "The Life of Jesus" presents a direct and easy-to-follow overview of what is known about Jesus's life

"The Life of Jesus: The Major Teachings and Events from the Bible from the Books of Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Acts, and Revelation" from Christian Faith Publishing author Word of Life Ministries is an engaging opportunity for deepening one's understanding of Jesus Christ.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Life of Jesus: The Major Teachings and Events from the Bible from the Books of Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Acts, and Revelation": a helpful resource for personal or group study. "The Life of Jesus: The Major Teachings and Events from the Bible from the Books of Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Acts, and Revelation" is the creation of published author Word of Life Ministries.

Word of Life Ministries shares, "This book, The Life of Jesus, is the perfect gift. It can be used for evangelism, discipleship, counseling, family devotions, personal devotions, and Sunday school – to actually know the Lord Jesus Christ! Includes an easy-to-use table of contents.

"There is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to people by which we must be saved. (Acts 4:12)"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Word of Life Ministries's new book is an enjoyable and articulate study of the life of Jesus.

Word of Life Ministries is proud to offer believers, whether they be new or established, an informative resource for studying the life of Jesus.

Consumers can purchase "The Life of Jesus: The Major Teachings and Events from the Bible from the Books of Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Acts, and Revelation" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Life of Jesus: The Major Teachings and Events from the Bible from the Books of Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Acts, and Revelation," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Word of Life Ministries's newly released "The Life of Jesus" presents a direct and easy-to-follow overview of what is known about Jesus's life

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.