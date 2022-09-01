Marvin D. Pipher's newly released "From Darkness to Light: The Strange Life of Marty Wilkins" is a cerebral fiction that takes readers deep into a man's psyche

"From Darkness to Light: The Strange Life of Marty Wilkins" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marvin D. Pipher is an engaging fiction that follows the life of a unique and sometimes troubled man who moves through life handling a series of unexpected and unfortunate experiences.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Darkness to Light: The Strange Life of Marty Wilkins": a gripping journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth. "From Darkness to Light: The Strange Life of Marty Wilkins" is the creation of published author Marvin D. Pipher, a graduate of the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), just as the space race was getting underway in the 1960s. Pipher was soon drawn into that effort and subsequently spent his career as an electrical engineer, working on many of NASA's manned space programs, including Saturn/Apollo, Skylab, Space Shuttle, and Space Station Freedom / International Space Station. During that time, he worked in a variety of capacities, including requirements definition/verification, specification, development, test, and launch operations at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) and flight controller training, flight operations and flight plan analysis at the Johnson Space Center (JSC). He is currently retired and resides in Houston, Texas.

Pipher shares, "Traumatized as a child, Marty Wilkens struggles to come to grips with himself and to understand the dark forces driving his life.

"He may have been seen as living a normal childhood. But inwardly, Marty lived in a world of his own creation. It was a dark and dangerous world which influenced everything he thought and did and which ultimately framed his perception of himself—small, weak, not very bright, and always a failure. Fortified by one misadventure after another, that perception was firmly implanted in his mind.

"All that changed, however, when Marty joined the US Navy where, removed from his childhood environment, he was able to gauge himself against other boys his own age. And he found that he wasn't what he thought he was. Instead, he was a strong, confident, popular, successful, and typical young sailor— that is, until his childhood trauma came back to haunt him, this time with a vengeance that all but destroyed his life.

"Returning home after his service, he found that nothing had changed and soon was again the boy he once was but now driven to succeed, if for no other reason than to prove to himself that he could do it. Faced with a choice of majors, he chose electronic engineering because it was thought to be the most difficult course of study.

"Later, sensing that something was wrong with him emotionally, and deeming it psychological, he embarked on a private journey, hoping to unearth the root cause of his problems. After reading several books on psychology, he attempted self-analysis. The effects were devastating. He became paranoid and began having thoughts of suicide. Ultimately, an unexpected event forced him to confront the truth, and his childhood trauma was finally brought into the light of day."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marvin D. Pipher's new book will captivate the imagination as readers race to see what awaits a promising young man with a troubled past.

Pipher shares a carefully developed narrative filled with twists of fate that will shock and delight.

