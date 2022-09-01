Tia J. Galloway's newly released "Godly Wisdom through Joyful Analogies" is an enjoyable and inspirational collection of writings

"Godly Wisdom through Joyful Analogies" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tia J. Galloway is an encouraging arrangement of thought-provoking analogies that will challenge and motivate.

Galloway shares, "Godly Wisdom through Joyful Analogies pretty much speaks for itself.

"This inspirational book of analogies may catch you off guard or even enlighten you to the point of realization through all your little things and mishaps in life and may make you feel comforted that you're not alone with these thoughts and feelings as others have had similar experiences before you had or after you went through life's challenging and beautiful times.

"Through Tia's walk with God daily, circumstances and situations that are sad, happy, exciting, and sometimes a bit strange hit her. Nevertheless, she felt the Lord through it all, touching, nudging, and inspiring her to write them down in this way while using certain common things in life that may be familiar to some but maybe not so to others, depending on the generation they grew up in. She admits there were times she pondered these many different aspects and things in life, sometimes before realizing this was God trying to reach her, to guide her through life, and to use the talents he gave her.

"It can be humorous enough in some parts to bring you a little or maybe even a big chuckle that will enlighten you with the generation that you didn't know. Tia believes everyone with an open mind can always learn through all circumstances, situations, and even comical aspects in our life. As God brings all these characteristics to us, we know He can appreciate our humorous characteristics, as well.

"God uses our passions to bring about a whole new light in us, much in the same way as it is with the chess game that Tia enjoys so much.

"He uses trips we take, places we go, people we meet, even churches, a well-liked meal, and a meal not so liked (to explain just a little in detail). He also uses frustrations, happiness, and down moments.

"Our families play a big role in our lives one way or another whether we are active enough in recognizing one another's feelings.

"This book is a book of hope and inspirations, with Tia's joy through it all."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tia J. Galloway's new book will entertain and inspire as readers explore the author's creative approach to exploring life's many ups and downs.

Galloway shares in hopes of inspiring the spirit as readers reflect on the impactful messages within.

