Authors Helen Laib and Felix Okoroti's new book "Walking Out Walking in the Spirit" is a testimony of how the authors experienced God working in and through them

Recent release "Walking Out Walking in the Spirit" from Page Publishing authors Helen Laib and Felix Okoroti is an exploration and explanation of what it truly means to walk in the Spirit, a concept many people, including Christians, don't truly understand.

ROCKFORD, Ill., September 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Helen Laib, a medical missionary, and Apostle Felix Okoroti have completed their new book "Walking Out Walking in the Spirit": a testimony about how they both experienced God working in and through them in their own lives and a call for Christians to speak the Word of God.

Dr. Laib is the founder of the Circle of Love Foundation, a board-certified surgeon, and an ordained minister of the gospel with International Convention of Faith Ministries. She has completed more than 100 trips as a medical missionary to some of the most impoverished parts of the world, spreading God's love and healing across the globe.

Apostle Felix Okoroti is licensed and ordained at Faith Center International Ministries. He has directed many mission trips to different countries doing medical outreaches, crusades, church plants, orphanages, jail ministries, street evangelism, marriage counseling, school and sports mentorship for young people, spiritual teachings for nursing care, and prayer networks across the globe.

Published by Page Publishing, Laib and Okoroti's instructive text is presented in two parts.

Part 1 is a testimony of how the authors experienced God working in and through them in their own lives. Reading this book will put the reader in a place of understanding how the presence of God in their lives can manifest in them for the blessing of others. The reader will become aware of how important mission is as an avenue to reach others. They will gain insight into what an awesome God can do. He can manifest Himself at any time and any place. The authors give examples of how that played out in their own lives.

Part 2 shows the importance of speaking and declaring the Word of God. Just as God created the world by His spoken word, when people speak in the power of the Holy Spirit, their words are spirit, and they are life. The spoken word has the power to do the miraculous.

