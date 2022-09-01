Submit Release
Pastor Leon Avery Jr.'s newly released "Prepared, Persistent, and Positioned for God's Blessing" is an engaging discussion of how to become poised for God's will

"Prepared, Persistent, and Positioned for God's Blessing: Inspiration and Teaching from the Lord through the King James Version of the Bible" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Leon Avery Jr. is a motivating discussion that explores the intricacies of the life of Elijah and what lessons can be found within this key biblical figure's experience.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Prepared, Persistent, and Positioned for God's Blessing: Inspiration and Teaching from the Lord through the King James Version of the Bible": a motivating opportunity for reflection and guidance in deepening one's connection with God. "Prepared, Persistent, and Positioned for God's Blessing: Inspiration and Teaching from the Lord through the King James Version of the Bible" is the creation of published author Pastor Leon Avery Jr., a dedicated husband and father who graduated with a bachelor's degree in theology from Lane Bible College, Transfer, Pennsylvania, which is a branch of Freedom Bible College Siloam, Arkansas. Pastor Avery is a retired insurance agent and former high school football coach. He currently serves Mercer County Housing Authority Board as vice president.

Pastor Avery shares, "Have you ever wondered how you got to the place that you find yourself in? Like Elijah, many times we as leaders, mentors, and Christians find ourselves in a place that we never would expect to find ourselves in. Well, this book will reveal to you why God has you where you are now. One thing is for certain, before we can move higher, three things have to happen. We must be positioned by God, and with positioning, God wants to develop in you persistence, which will lead to God's blessings If you're seeking God's blessings, this book is for you."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Leon Avery Jr.'s new book shares an encouraging message of God's desire to guide all.

Pastor Avery presents an articulate and thoughtful opportunity to nurture a deeper connection with God.

Consumers can purchase Prepared, Persistent, and Positioned for God's Blessing: Inspiration and Teaching from the Lord through the King James Version of the Bible" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Prepared, Persistent, and Positioned for God's Blessing: Inspiration and Teaching from the Lord through the King James Version of the Bible," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

