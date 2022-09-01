Submit Release
Chelsea Thompson and Lindsay Thompson's newly released "Abel and the Twelve Keys of Israel: The Throne of Your Heart" is an engaging young adult fiction

"Abel and the Twelve Keys of Israel: The Throne of Your Heart" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Chelsea Thompson and Lindsay Thompson is an imaginative action adventure that finds a young man on a journey to discover an unexpected secret while on the tail of an important key.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Abel and the Twelve Keys of Israel: The Throne of Your Heart": an exciting third installment to a compelling mystery. "Abel and the Twelve Keys of Israel: The Throne of Your Heart" is the creation of published authors Chelsea Thompson and Lindsay Thompson.

Chelsea Thompson and Lindsay Thompson share, "Nosol has entered a new presidency era, but the demands for the key to be returned has not changed. Will this president be successful for the High Council in retrieving the key, or will it remain in America with House Mica? On the other side of the world, Abel realizes although he has several keys in his possession while dissecting Dans past, he is no further in discovering what the keys represent, let alone deciphering the complicated secret life of Dans. An unexpected invitation thrusts Abel back into his childhood at the orphanage about his lack of adoption, and he still feels some residual animosity. Nevertheless, Abel is given an opportunity to be adopted, but will he accept?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chelsea and Lindsay Thompson's new book will shock and delight as unexpected twists of fate unfold for a determined young spy.

The Thompson sisters deliver another impactful faith-based narrative within the pages of this exciting, action-packed adventure.

Consumers can purchase "Abel and the Twelve Keys of Israel: The Throne of Your Heart" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Abel and the Twelve Keys of Israel: The Throne of Your Heart," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

