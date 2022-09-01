Dorothy Neil's newly released "Making Memories Jeffery and Grandpa" is a charming story of faith and family connections

Submit Release
"Making Memories Jeffery and Grandpa" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dorothy Neil is an enjoyable juvenile fiction that explores a special connection between a grandfather and grandson and the important lessons of faith that ensue.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Making Memories Jeffery and Grandpa": a delightful faith-based narrative. "Making Memories Jeffery and Grandpa" is the creation of published author Dorothy Neil.

Neil shares, "Making Memories Jeffery and Grandpa is for everyone who needs encouragement to meet the struggles of life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorothy Neil's new book will engage the imagination and encourage young readers in their faith.

Neil brings readers an inspiring story that will encourage critical thinking and discussion of key scripture.

Consumers can purchase "Making Memories Jeffery and Grandpa" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Making Memories Jeffery and Grandpa," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

