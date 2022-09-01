Bridgepointe Technologies Names Chris Sandell as a Partner

Chris Sandell, a long-time strategist, is named Partner and receives strategic growth investment from Bridgepointe Technologies.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sep. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results, today announced it has named Chris Sandell as a Partner in the firm.

Sandell has been a tech Strategist with Bridgepointe since 2015, and with this deal, he will receive a strategic growth investment. The investment will be used to help aggressively grow his enterprise client base.

"Since day one with Bridgepointe Chris has been an A+ player and top performer," shared Scott Evars, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. "We're thrilled to be able to reward his contributions with this investment and bring him on as a partner. Chris is proof of the path to success with Bridgepointe for enterprise-focused sales professionals."

Since its inception 20 years ago, Bridgepointe has provided sales professionals with an opportunity to grow a business and sales career on their terms. The Company provides a path to partnership for its top Strategists so they can reap the financial rewards as the firm continues to grow.

"Bridgepointe has provided me with the best of both worlds where I'm building a business on my terms, but with a team behind me that has my back," said Sandell. "Joining Bridgepointe as a Partner is the natural next step for me, and I'm excited by the firm's vision for the future."

About Bridgepointe

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results. Over the past 20 years, Bridgepointe has worked with over 12,000 companies to save time by shortening the procurement process while saving money and increasing ROI. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly drive time to value with tech investments. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit http://www.bpt3.net.

