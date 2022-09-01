Author Yosief T. Woldegebriel's new book "The Value of a Dollar" is an engaging children's book that teaches a lesson about the importance of responsible spending.

Recent release "The Value of a Dollar" from Page Publishing author Yosief T. Woldegebriel is an entertaining and educational children's story that introduces the Webber family. Mr. and Mrs. Webber devise a test for their children to prove that they can be responsible with money.

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., Sep. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yosief T. Woldegebriel, who was born in Eritrea, a country north of Ethiopia, has completed his new book "The Value of a Dollar": an intriguing children's story that follows Mr. and Mrs. Webber, who enjoy seeing their three children work on their own newspaper route. Knowing that eventually they would want to use the money from their newspaper route, Mr. and Mrs. Webber come up with a test for Ben, John, and Abigail to prove that they can be responsible with their money.

Author Yosief T. Woldegebriel immigrated to the United States after winning a visa lottery at the age of three along with his dad, mom, and two older brothers. He is a graduate of Theil College where he received his accounting/finance degree and went on to get his MBA from West Chester University. Yosief holds faith, family, and friends close and enjoys being active in his church community. He is a big supporter of FC Barcelona and watches the games during his free time.

Author Yosief T. Woldegebriel writes, "Ben came up with a list of things he would need for the upcoming school dance: a ticket and then dinner afterwards with his friends. Ben spent $50 on two tickets, one for himself and another for his friend who had forgotten his money. Ben realized he would need to be smart with his money, but he was also generous. After the dance, Ben ended up paying for dinner for some of his friends. At the end of the night, he was left with $5."

Published by Page Publishing, Yosief T. Woldegebriel's interesting tale invites young readers and listeners to discover how the children fair during their test. Will they show they understand the value of a dollar, or will they come back with empty pockets?

Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase "The Value of a Dollar" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

