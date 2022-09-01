Phillip Guest's newly released "Be Encouraged: From an Encourager" is an engaging collection of personal testimony, poetry, and reflections on faith

"Be Encouraged: From an Encourager" from Christian Faith Publishing author Phillip Guest is an impactful and uplifting message of hope for when days are challenging.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Be Encouraged: From an Encourager": an inspiring collection of personal writings meant to bring comfort. "Be Encouraged: From an Encourager" is the creation of published author Phillip Guest, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who is an ordained elder in the Church of God in Christ. He has an associate degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in accounting.

Guest shares, "Be encouraged.

"Culminated during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this collection of work is meant to encourage, inspire, and bring hope to the world!

"Having a bad day? Find a poem or, perhaps, read a play to uplift your spirits! Everything going pretty good? Keep that upbeat feeling by reading the book!

"'In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you' (1 Thessalonians 5:18 KJV)."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phillip Guest's new book will resonate with many as they reflect on the encouraging messages within.

Guest shares in hopes of bringing positivity to the world as it continues to recover from the dark days of the pandemic.

Consumers can purchase "Be Encouraged: From an Encourager" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Be Encouraged: From an Encourager," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

