Author Lucille Marano's new book "Brave Bright Feathers" is an adventurous tale in the style of a fictional diary from the perspective of a child on a pirate ship

Recent release "Brave Bright Feathers" from Page Publishing author Lucille Marano is a fictional work following the epic journey of a six year old on a pirate ship through history and geography. Through each extraordinary story he encounters a famous or infamous person in history who shows him kindness on his journey home.

SPRING HILL, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lucille Marano, a New York native and proud mother who worked as an architectural designer, has completed her new book "Brave Bright Feathers": a compelling adventure of a six year old child on his long journey home.

Marano shares, "This is a story of fiction with real people and events that occurred. The only way we can learn for the future is to learn and remember from the past.

From the eyes of a six-year-old boy and the kindness and understanding of all involved on his adventure and journey from the pirate ship to home. Meeting Sam Houston, Davy Crockett, President Andrew Jackson, and many Indian tribes and listened to his extraordinary story.

Join Brave Bright Feathers on his adventure of a lifetime.

To all the adventurous readers who love history and geography."

Published by Page Publishing, Lucille Marano's adventurous tale follows the day to day journey of a little boy on his journey home through history and all of the kindness he encounters along the way.

Readers who wish to experience this epic work can purchase "Brave Bright Feathers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

