Sarah Ankney's newly released "Joy Cometh" is a creative and inspiring story with thoughtful reflection and encouraging discussion.

"Joy Cometh" is a creative and inspiring story with thoughtful reflection and encouraging discussion.

"Joy Cometh" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Ankney is a compelling contemporary Christian work that will challenge and engage the spirit.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Joy Cometh": a heartfelt message of God's light. "Joy Cometh" is the creation of published author Sarah Ankney, a physically challenged woman who enjoys painting and writing, especially children's books. Ankney hopes someday to team up with someone with music knowledge to turn lyrics into songs. She also loves the Lord and the Pennsylvania mountains.

Ankney shares, "One afternoon during a quiet time with the Lord, my eye was drawn to a small angel on the bookshelf. On the angel's skirt was one word: joy. While contemplating on the word, a verse immediately came to mind: 'Weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning.'

"Suddenly, the outline for the book came so quickly that I could not write it down fast enough. Even though I wrote this novel prayerfully with the Bible and concordance by my side, I truly feel this work belongs to God 100 percent.

"As you read through the chapters, may you say I feel like Charles. I'm Kay. My daughter is as outspoken as Evie Grace. I feel like James with the problems of this world on my shoulders. I'm dealing with grief like Thomas.

"I hope that you find this fast-paced book not only a compelling read but that in the process readers are drawn closer to God and others with love and true unity. A welcoming beacon shining brightly at a time of such darkness and hatred in the world."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Ankney's new book will bring readers an uplifting message of hope.

Ankney shares in hopes of inspiring and encouraging readers who find themselves swept up in the negativities of modern society.

Consumers can purchase"Joy Cometh" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Joy Cometh," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

