Nyickra Finley's newly released "What Would You Do for the Love of Money?" is a suspenseful novella that will have readers questioning everything.

"What Would You Do for the Love of Money?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nyickra Finley is an engaging drama filled with uncertain paths, hidden enemies, and dangerous secrets.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Would You Do for the Love of Money?": a gripping story of obsession and mystery. "What Would You Do for the Love of Money?" is the creation of published author Nyickra Finley, a dedicated sister and proud daughter who was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY.

Finley shares, "He was in love with a very attractive woman for whom he would have given his life if he had to. Then, something came out of the box and bit him right in the heart.

"Love, greed, obsession, lies, and confessions with this twisted novel will have you out of your seat. How do you think you would know someone for so many years who will turn out to be your worst enemy? What would you do if this happens to you? How much could or would you take?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nyickra Finley's new book will captivate the imagination as readers attempt to untangle the twisted story within.

Finley packs a punch within the pages of this concise but imaginative tale.

Consumers can purchase"What Would You Do for the Love of Money?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "What Would You Do for the Love of Money?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

