Author Chris Blurton's new book "Mor-Dok: Volume 2- Maelstrom" is the spellbinding second installment of his thrilling science fiction tale of intergalactic heroism.

Recent release "Mor-Dok: Volume 2- Maelstrom" from Page Publishing author Chris Blurton is an exhilarating continuation of his riveting space-age fantasy saga surrounding the omniscient power of the ancient being without whom life across the universe would be lost. Join the small US space crew on a breathtaking celestial adventure to save the Mor-Dok and humanity itself.

KILLEEN, Texas, Sep. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chris Blurton, a lifelong fan of all things science fiction presently residing in Texas, where he enjoys exercising, road biking, and spending time with family on the beach, has completed his new book "Mor-Dok: Volume 2- Maelstrom": an action-packed work that keeps the pages turning until the stunning conclusion.

The adventure continues with Mor-Dok Volume II: Maelstrom! Russian astronomers-turned-cosmonauts join forces with a mad scientist, oligarch, and sworn enemy to blast off aboard the Black Raven in search of the Mor-Dok. The newly assembled US space crew has been eagerly preparing to launch the Michelangelo and attempt to find the Mor-Dok also. Their plans take a sudden turn, however, when Johnny Conrad is alerted by the Mor-Dok that the Chinese spaceship White Tiger is under attack. Heart-pounding action, conflict, and danger surround the explorers as they take the fight to the Persticon. Jealousy, emotions, and betrayal threaten our heroes from within and can jeopardize everything. If the Mor-Dok cannot be saved and brought back to Earth, then all existence, and maybe the universe itself, will be lost. If that sounds exciting, just wait until you read the author's bonus, alternate ending! It will have you thinking, "I didn't see that coming. Mind blown!"

Published by Page Publishing, Chris Blurton's engrossing book is the must-read second volume in his exciting science fiction fantasy series.

