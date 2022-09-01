Author Chris Blurton's new book "Mor-Dok: Volume 1" is a riveting work of science fiction and a suspenseful battle for the future of the universe itself

Recent release "Mor-Dok: Volume 1" from Page Publishing author Chris Blurton is a spellbinding novel introducing Dr. Johnny Conrad, a brilliant astrophysicist whose stunning discovery leads him and a team of determined fellow scientists in a desperate intergalactic effort to save all innocent life from an evil force bent on the destruction of all life on Earth and beyond.

KILLEEN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chris Blurton, a lifelong fan of all things science fiction presently residing in Texas, where he enjoys exercising, road biking, and spending time with family on the beach, has completed his new book "Mor-Dok: Volume 1": the gripping and potent first installment in his new science fiction fantasy series.

Dr. Johnny Conrad, astrophysicist and radio telescope astronomer, stumbles upon a strange signal from deep space. This unique communication eventually leads him and his fellow scientists into an all-out battle for space superiority and the survival of the aliens, humans, and Earth itself. An ancient entity, the Mor-Dok, as old as the universe, has reached out in an effort to save themselves and all of humanity from dark forces bent on total destruction. What unfolds is an international race against time, to be the first to rescue the Mor-Dok, contact extraterrestrial life, and claim the greatest discovery of all. Adversaries turn into allies and must work together, alongside the Mor-Dok, doing what seems impossible, to save Earth, or all will be lost, forever!

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Mor-Dok: Volume 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

