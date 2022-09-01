Wig Retailer CurlyMe Hair Announced Its Wigs Sales Growing Rapidly

ZHENGZHOU, China, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurlyMe, a fast-growing online hair retailer with a focus on 100% virgin human hair wigs, is known by women everywhere for its wigs and sales are growing rapidly, increasing by more than 200% in 2022 compared with the same time in 2021.

What Makes CurlyMe Hair Sales Grow So Fast?

CurlyMe, the online retailer of wigs, virgin hair bundles, frontal/closure with bundles, and clip-in extensions, has become a phenomenon, with YouTube followers increasing more than 400,000 within a year, and almost every YouTube video's views remain at more than 20,000.

CurlyMe keeps introducing new hair products and wig designs, getting them on the sales floor in weeks. Lately, sales for CurlyMe's newly launched HD lace wear go-glueless wigs and skunk-stripe wigs have continuously increased and are growing rapidly, which drives overall wig sales to a high peak.

CurlyMe's rapid success is attributed to its low prices, hot-trend hair products continually being updated, and social media marketing. CurlyMe customers enjoy the hottest hair trends at shockingly low prices.

CurlyMe Top-Selling Wigs

Glueless Wigs: HD Lace Wear Go Wigs, Headband Wigs, V Part Wig, U Part Wigs

Color Wigs: Skunk Stripe Wigs, Highlight Wigs, 613 Blonde Wig

Lace Wigs: Lace Front Wigs, Lace Closure Wigs, HD Lace Wigs

Wig Style: Straight Wigs, Water Wave Wig, Kinky Curly Wig, Bob Wigs

CurlyMe Hair Store Services

At the CurlyMe hair store, customers get hundreds of attractive options of affordable hot-trend wig styles.

Customers can get friendly service and professional guidance on how to choose proper wigs, how to install, how to wash, how to maintain, etc. Additionally, if customers do not like the wig, CurlyMe's online customer service will guide them on how to return items and get a refund.

Moreover, CurlyMe Hair offers "buy now, pay later" services, which allow customers to get their favorite wigs first and use Zip quadpay, Klarna and Paypal; split the purchase into four interest-free payments; and pay within six weeks.

Compared with other hair companies, CurlyMe Hair has its own factory, which means it can try new designs, produce wigs quickly and offer very affordable prices. The company also has coupon codes for customers to use. Don't forget to apply when ordering online.

Contact Info:

Online store: https://curlyme.com/

Email address: wholesale@curlyme.com

Related Files

About CurlyMe.docx

wear-go-wig.jpg

Related Images

Image 1: CurlyMe YouTube Channel

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment