Frances J. Hill, Ed. S. new book "My Diary of Poetry" is a mixture of rhyme and rhythms that vary in theme and touch on trust, reality, imagination, habits, and life.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sep. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frances J. Hill, Ed. S., a retired educator who wanted to continue with her dream of becoming a writer, has completed her new book "My Diary of Poetry": an inspiring collection of poems to encourage survival, hope, embracing fear, and most of all change.

Hill writes, "Can anyone keep promises? Are promises just myths? How good are people at promises?
Promises are an assurance that one gives to another. However, can one keep those promises?" I will love you forever. I promise. I will always cherish our love. I promise."

Published by Page Publishing, Frances J. Hill, Ed. S.'s emotionally filled collection is fun, magical, exciting, and surprising. Her poems are about caring, love, pain, friends, thankfulness, preparation, and uncertainty. The author hopes readers find pleasure and comfort from reading this diary.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring book can purchase "My Diary of Poetry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing

