A Big Screen in Your Pocket— New Lenovo Glasses T1 Wearable Display for Everything from Gaming, Streaming, and Privacy on the Go

Lenovo expands the power of smartphones and laptops with a virtual monitor to create better experiences for everybody from gamers and streamers to the hybrid workforce

Today, Lenovo announced the new Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable private display for on-the-go content consumption. Compatible with many of today's modern smartphones, tablets, and laptops with full-function USB-C®, the Lenovo Glasses T1 offers superb image quality, high-efficiency optics for extended battery life, and is lightweight so users can explore and enjoy content well beyond the limited screen size of mobile devices.

With mobile devices growing in computing power, mobile gamers, road warriors and just about everyone else will benefit from the power of carrying a personal monitor in their pocket. The trend is clear, mobile device users want to be able to play more games and stream more video. The global market for mobile gaming is projected to reach US$153 billion by 2027, growing at an annual growth rate of 11.5%1, while the market for video streaming is forecasted to reach US$972 billion by 2030, growing 18.1% on average annually2.

These glasses are not just about fun and games. As hybrid work has become the new norm, professionals are looking to get more done on their mobile devices, but working on private business-critical documents on a PC in public spaces creates risk. Using the Lenovo Glasses T1, workers have a private workspace to prevent shoulder surfing.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 is ready to meet the demands of many different users. In addition to most full-function USB-C-equipped Windows, Android, and MacOS devices, the glasses can also connect with Lightning Connector-equipped iOS devices via an optional adapter3. To maximize comfort for extended use, the Lenovo Glasses T1 is equipped with swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms and supports custom prescription lenses via an in-box attachable frame.

Superb image quality is achieved with leading-edge micro-OLED display technology, delivering incredible color richness and a super-high contrast ratio of 10,000:1. With high optical efficiency and low overall power consumption, the Lenovo Glasses T1 can stream videos or play games from tethered mobile devices for up to hours without worrying about draining the batteries of the connected devices.4

Quote

"Every day, people all over the world are increasingly shifting to mobile devices for entertainment and productivity," said Eric Yu, Senior Vice President of Commercial Product Center and SMB Segment, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. "Screen real-estate can be a big bottleneck in the user experience. With a solution like the Lenovo Glasses T1, users have a portable and private big screen experience and can get more value from their phones and laptops."

The Lenovo portfolio of solutions for consumers and workers offers better experiences through complementary technologies. Users of Motorola smartphones can leverage Ready For to amplify their gaming and entertainment experience with the Lenovo Glasses T1. Ready For unleashes the full power of smartphones making it easier to connect to portable monitors, keyboards and other devices for an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience.5

Visit the Lenovo StoryHub Tech Life press kit for images and full specs and Lenovo's Tech Life virtual showcase for more details.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Glasses T1 (known as Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China) will go on sale in China in late 2022 and be available in other select markets in 2023. The price for the wearable display solution will be announced upon availability.

Key Specs

Lenovo Glasses T1 Display Micro OLED Resolution 1920 X 1080 per eye Framerate 60Hz Audio High-fidelity built-in speakers Certifications TUV Low Blue Light TUV Flicker Reduced Device Compatibility Android (Requires Full-functional USB-C only)6 Windows iOS with Lightning connector (Requires HDMI to Glasses Adapter; Apple Lightning Digital AV Adapter) 7, 8

About Lenovo

________________________ 1 Research and Markets – Mobile Gaming – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics 2 Market Research Future - Video Streaming Market Projected to Reach USD 972.31 Billion by 2030, Growing at an 18.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR) 3 Lightning Connector-equipped iOS device compatibility requires the Lenovo HDMI to Glasses Adapter accessory, as well as the Apple Lightning Digital AV Adapter; both sold separately. 4 Based on internal testing of Lenovo Glasses while connected to compatible mobile devices; battery life will vary and depend on numerous factors including battery life of connected device, product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. 5 Compatible with Motorola smartphones using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor or better, and DisplayPort capability. 6 Compatible with smartphones including Moto Edge S, iPhone 12/13, Samsung Galaxy S21, and PCs including Lenovo ThinkPad, Lenovo ThinkBook, Lenovo Yoga, and Lenovo Legion. Compatible devices sold separately. More devices will be tested for compatibility and added over time. 7 The Lenovo HDMI to Glasses Adapter is available as an optional accessory for Apple Lightning Connector. 8 Content compatibility may vary, depending on DRM policies of service providers

