Helo Corp Announces Second Quarter Results

"The second quarter was a challenge for us," said Sean McVeigh, Chief Executive Officer. "COVID-19 restrictions on international travel and in-person meetings, which are particularly important to our sales process, have and will likely continue to negatively impact our business, especially in geographic regions where we achieved strong sales last year. Consequently, we are evaluating our business model, looking at all aspects of our organization to optimize our spending, as well as adapting our sales processes to recover revenues in our current environment. In addition, we believe we have strong products in the pipeline."

"Our second quarter 2022 revenue was $3.5 million, a decrease of 83% over the prior-year period" added Ryan Wood, Chief Financial Officer. "Gross margin decreased by 5,000 basis points to 5%, due primarily to the lack of revenue and increased costs of materials and production. Selling expenses increased to 45.0% of revenue, reflecting an increase in temporary incentives during the quarter. General and administrative costs increased to 88.6% of revenue, primarily due to the decrease in revenue in the quarter. Overall profitability resulted in a loss of $4.6 million for the quarter, primarily related to our investment in new products as well as future market opportunities. Earnings per share came in at a loss of 5 cents per share, compared to a positive 1 cent per share in the prior-year period. We ended the second quarter with total net assets of $8.1 million and no debt."

Helo Corp. HLOC is a data-driven wellness technology company at the forefront of data driven wellness and a partner in the Digital Health Sharing Economy. Helo uses its life watches and other personal devices and its proprietary bio-metrics data platform to encourage wellness-centered lifestyles and consumer data empowerment under its Vyvo TM brand and to power the self-funding, Digital Health Sharing Economy. Our Life Sensing TechnologyTM uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters for the user and Healthtech market. We incentivize our customers with token rewards to continuously build up our shared bio-bank through self-tracking. Our data rich platform empowers our customers to own and control their bio-metric data, while providing AI-formulated personalized reports and alerts, as well as customized Nutrapak supplements. Our platform also presents Big Data opportunities for technology development, medical research and diagnostics.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as may, "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," potential and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

